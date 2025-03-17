Soderstrom started at catcher in Sunday's spring training loss to the Giants. While it's unlikely that Soderstrom will be the backup catcher in addition to being the starter at first base, manager Mark Kotsay said he could play the position during the regular season, MLB.com reports.

Jhonny Pereda has likely won the backup catcher job behind Shea Langeliers, but it's possible Soderstrom could get enough playing time at catcher to qualify in some fantasy leagues. Soderstrom played just one game at catcher in the majors but 21 games at Triple-A in 2024.