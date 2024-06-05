Murphy was removed from Tuesday's game against the Red Sox after getting hit in the elbow by a pitch, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Murphy took a 92-mph fastball off the inner part of his right elbow, which had already exhibited significant swelling by the time he reached first base. Atlanta will take him into the clubhouse for a closer look and should have more information on his status in the near future, but it's possible the 29-year-old backstop sits out until the swelling goes down.