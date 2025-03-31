Murphy (rib) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Previous reports suggested that Murphy would likely start his rehab assignment at High-A Rome on Friday, but Atlanta has pushed him up a few days. Murphy will be eligible for activation from the 10-day injured list Friday and would seem to have a shot to return then, although the club has not revealed a target date for their starting catcher. Drake Baldwin has been serving as the club's primary backstop to begin the season with Murphy out.