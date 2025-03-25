Atlanta placed Murphy (ribs) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Murphy was ruled out 4-to-6 week after suffering a fractured rib on his left side in early March, so the move to the IL is procedural. With the 30-year-old sidelined for the start of the season, prospect Drake Baldwin recently had his contract selected and is expected to begin the campaign as Atlanta's primary catcher.
