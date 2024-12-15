Megill is a top candidate to pick up saves after Devin Williams was traded to the Yankees on Friday, Brian Murphy of MLB.com reports.

Megill served as Milwaukee's primary closer for much of 2024 due to a long stint on the injured list for Williams. He had an excellent season, converting 21 of 24 save opportunities while maintaining a 2.72 ERA and 1.01 WHIP to go along with a 50:14 K:BB, which seems to set him up well to return to the role. Murphy also mentioned Abner Uribe (knee), who began the season as the primary ninth-inning option, as a candidate for saves.