Arenado (elbow) is starting at third base and batting fifth Saturday against the Giants, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Arenado suffered a bruised elbow after getting hit by a pitch during Wednesday's contest and said after the game that his goal was to return Saturday. After a few days of rest, the 33-year-old third baseman will achieve his goal and return to face the Giants with former teammate Jordan Hicks on the mound. Arenado has slashed .270/.333/.365 with six RBI across 72 plate appearances since the beginning of June.