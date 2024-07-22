Edman (wrist) is expected to resume his rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on Tuesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Edman played four rehab games with Springfield from July 9 through 14 but has missed the last week of action due to lingering ankle soreness. He'll go through a workout Tuesday, and assuming all goes well, he'll return to game action Wednesday as Springfield's designated hitter. Edman has yet to play the field and will need to show he can handle multiple positions with no concerns before he's ready for his season debut with the Cardinals.