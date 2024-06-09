Wicks (forearm) allowed one run on three hits across 3.1 innings of relief in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Reds. He walked one and struck out two.

Wicks was making his first appearance since April 23 after sustaining a forearm strain in his throwing arm. This was also the lefty's first relief outing of the season, as he was serving as the team's fifth starter before he got injured. Rookie Ben Brown has stepped into a starting role and looked pretty good, so it remains to be seen if Wicks is able to rejoin the rotation at some point. His fantasy value would get a boost if that happens, but for now it appears that Brown will keep picking up starts.