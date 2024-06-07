Wicks (forearm) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Friday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Wicks will be back with the Cubs for the first time since late April after sustaining a forearm strain in his throwing arm. He's completed 3.1 innings in each of his last two rehab starts and was stretched out to 65 pitches in his latest appearance. While Wicks previously served as the Cubs' fifth starter, rookie Ben Brown has impressed as part of the rotation and could push Wicks to the bullpen. Before going down, Wicks had a 4.70 ERA across 23.0 innings.