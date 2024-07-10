Crow-Armstrong (thumb) will start in center field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Crow-Armstrong will pick up his first start in a week, as he went without an appearance in four straight games while he contended with a sore left thumb before he made a cameo off the bench as a pinch runner in Tuesday's 9-2 win. Though the lefty-hitting Crow-Armstrong may continue to sit against most left-handed starting pitchers, he should get the chance to play regularly against righties now that he's healthy again. He may be at risk of a demotion to Triple-A Iowa, however, once the Cubs get Mike Tauchman (groin) back from the injured list.