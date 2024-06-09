Imanaga (6-1) picked up the win Sunday against the Reds, allowing two earned runs on five hits and one walk in 6.2 innings. He struck out seven.

Imanaga notched his seventh quality start of the season despite allowing a home run for the third consecutive start. The southpaw struggled in his previous two appearances, allowing 12 runs (eight earned) in just 8.2 innings. Despite the recent rough patch, the 30-year-old rookie has been excellent this season, pitching to a 1.96 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP with an elite 72:11 K:BB in 69 innings. He will look to build off Sunday's start his next time out, currently scheduled for next weekend versus the Cardinals.