Pfaadt allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two over 6.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Twins on Tuesday.

Pfaadt pitched into the seventh inning for the second start in a row, but it resulted in him giving up a three-run home run to Ryan Jeffers that tied the game at 4-4. Arizona got the lead back in its half of the frame, but Pfaadt was already out of the game, leaving the win to reliever Kevin Ginkel. Through five starts in June, Pfaadt has allowed 17 runs over 30 innings with a 23:12 K:BB. He's now at a 4.45 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 86:24 K:BB through 97 innings through 16 starts this season. The right-hander is lined up to make his next start at home in a favorable matchup versus the Athletics.