Pfaadt will begin the season in the Diamondbacks' rotation and is scheduled to start Saturday against the Cubs, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

The right-hander will slot in for Arizona's third game of the season after producing a 3.18 ERA over 11.1 innings during spring training. Pfaadt had a 4.71 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 185:42 K:BB in 32 starts for the Diamondbacks last season, though a 3.60 FIP provides a more encouraging outlook on his performance.