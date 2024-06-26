Marte went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Twins.

Marte's homer opened the scoring in the first inning and he added a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh to put the Diamondbacks ahead for good. The second baseman had gone just 2-for-16 over his previous four contests before this multi-hit effort. He's been a big contributor throughout the campaign with a .280/.340/.507 slash line, 16 homers, 46 RBI, 51 runs scored and three stolen bases across 76 games.