Marte batted leadoff and went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Thursday's spring game against Seattle.

While both Marte and Corbin Carroll (back) were the primary leadoff batters in 2024, Marte batted first in all nine of his Cactus League games, including times when both he and Carroll have played. Marte was the leadoff hitter for 58 games in 2024 and slashed .314/.384/.572 with 16 home runs and 43 RBI.