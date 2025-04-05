Marte was pulled from Friday's game against Washington due to a strained left hamstring.

Marte limped off the field Friday after injuring himself running to second base on a double in the first inning. His diagnosis didn't come with a return timeline, though there's a chance the 31-year-old infielder will end up spending time on the injured list. If that ends up being the case, Garrett Hampson would be the favorite to take over as the Diamondbacks' regular second baseman.