Miller (3-2) walked one and struck out one in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the win Tuesday over the Blue Jays.

Miller worked the ninth inning with the Giants down by a run, and they were able to score twice in their half of the frame for the walk-off win. The southpaw's ability to pick up wins has been limited lately since he saw steady usage as an opening pitcher when San Francisco's rotation was hammered by injuries in June. To his credit, he hasn't taken a loss since May 21, and he's yet to be on the hook for a loss in any of his nine starting assignments. Miller is on an eight-inning scoreless streak that has trimmed his ERA to 3.43 with a 1.19 WHIP and 46:22 K:BB through 42 innings this season. He's added 11 holds and three blown saves.