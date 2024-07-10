Ramos went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays.

Ramos opened up the scoring with a solo home run in the fourth off Yusei Kikuchi for his third homer in his last seven games. The first-time All-Star is swinging a hot bat once again after some struggles towards the end of June, as he's slashing .405/.439/.730 with seven RBI and eight runs scored over his last nine games. For the year, the 24-year-old is slashing .302/.372/.535 with 13 homers, 42 RBI, 27 runs and a 24:64 BB:K in 242 plate appearances. Ramos' 13 home runs are the most by a Giants player under 25 years old through his first 55 games of a season since 1989.