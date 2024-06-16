Walker (4-3) allowed an unearned run on a hit and a walk with one strikeout over one inning to take the loss Saturday versus the Angels.

Walker's scoreless streak ended at 5.1 innings, though a two-out throwing error by Curt Casali contributed to the Giants giving up the decisive run in the seventh inning. Walker has allowed four runs (three earned) over 7.1 innings in June, and he's added four holds this month as he continues to see an increasingly large high-leverage role. He's at a 2.48 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 46:7 K:BB with 13 holds over 36.1 innings this season. While it hasn't happened yet in 2024, Walker would likely be next in line for save chances whenever Camilo Doval is unavailable, as Tyler Rogers has typically struggled when given ninth-inning assignments.