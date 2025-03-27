Walker earned the save in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Reds, allowing a run on one hit in the ninth inning.

Walker recorded the first two outs in the ninth before hitting Jacob Hurtubise with a pitch, who'd come around to score on a TJ Friedl single. However, Walker would rebound and record the final out to close out the Giants' Opening Day victory. The 29-year-old Walker is coming off an impressive 2024 campaign, where he posted a 1.91 ERA and 0.85 WHIP across 80 innings. He logged 10 saves after taking over the closer job late in the year.