Walker earned the save after throwing a clean ninth inning during Tuesday 3-1 win over the Astros.

Walker made quick work of Houston's lineup to secure his second save of the season, tossing nine of his 13 pitches for strikes to retire the big bats of Isaac Paredes, Yordan Alvarez and Christian Walker in order. The 29-year-old right-hander seized San Francisco's closing gig in the middle of last season due Camilo Doval's struggles in 2024, and Walker has converted each of his first two save opportunities to open 2025.