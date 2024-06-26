Avila (2-1) walked three batters over 2.1 scoreless and hitless innings to earn the win over the Orioles on Tuesday.

While it wasn't conventionally a strong outing, it got the job done for the Guardians after starter Logan Allen was limited to three innings. Avila is riding a 17.2-inning scoreless streak, during which he has an 18:9 K:BB and one save from a three-inning appearance versus the Marlins on June 8. The reliever has maintained a 2.23 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 34:12 K:BB over 32.1 innings with the Guardians after he was traded from the Padres in April.