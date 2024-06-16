Lindor went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs in Sunday's 11-6 win over the Padres.

In the third pitch he saw, Lindor took Dylan Cease deep for his first leadoff homer since 2019. It was his 12th home run this season and the third in his last nine games. Lindor has been on a steady climb for about a month now with an average of .303 over his last 25 games. After his slow start, the shortstop is now carrying a .231/.305/.420 slash line with 12 homers, 34 RBI and 11 steals for the season.