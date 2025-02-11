Manager Carlos Mendoz said Tuesday that Lindor will bat leadoff again for the Mets in 2025, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 31-year-old operated as New York's primary leadoff man last season, and it's hardly a surprise he'll stick there in 2025 after posting a .273/.344/.500 slash line with 33 homers, 29 steals, 91 RBI and 107 runs in 152 regular-season games. The offseason signing of Juan Soto and re-signing of Pete Alonso should help Lindor to remain one of the most productive leadoff men in MLB.