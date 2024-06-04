Lindor went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's win over the Nationals.

Hitting leadoff against Washington lefty MacKenzie Gore, Lindor got right back up after seeing an 11-game hitting streak snapped Sunday. The veteran shortstop has swiped three bags in the last five contests, giving him nine steals on the season, and over his last 15 games he's slashing .339/.397/.516 with five doubles, two homers, seven runs and eight RBI as he puts a sluggish start to the season behind him.