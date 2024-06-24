Bader went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk, one stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Cubs.

Bader entered Sunday 0-for-9 over his last three games. He broke the drought with his fourth multi-hit effort over 17 contests in June. While he's hitting .255 (13-for-51) this month, eight of those knocks have gone for extra bases, and he's driven in 11 runs. The outfielder is slashing .268/.316/.388 with four home runs, 13 doubles, 27 RBI, 27 runs scored and 10 steals through 67 games this season.