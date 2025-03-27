Bader will start in left field and bat ninth in Thursday's season opener versus the Cardinals.

Bader appeared ticketed for fourth-outfielder duties with the Twins heading into spring training, but he seems to be a beneficiary of the injuries to infielders Royce Lewis (hamstring) and Brooks Lee (back). With Lewis and Lee on the injured list, Jose Miranda is expected to see the majority of the starts at third base to begin the season, making corner outfielders Trevor Larnach and Matt Wallner candidates to see more time at designated hitter and thereby opening up a spot in the outfield for Bader. The 30-year-old brings most of his real-life value as a defender, but he proved to be a decent fantasy asset in 2024 despite often hitting at the bottom of the Mets' batting order. In 143 games last season, Bader totaled 12 home runs, 17 steals, 57 runs and 51 RBI.