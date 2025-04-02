Bader went 1-for-1 with a three-run homer in a win over the White Sox on Tuesday.
Bader cemented the Twins first win of 2025 with a pinch-hit blast to left field in the ninth to put them up 8-3. He has two homers on three hits in 12 plate appearances in the early going.
