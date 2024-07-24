Suarez was removed from Tuesday's game against the Marlins due to an apparent leg injury, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

Suarez took a 102-mph comebacker off his right leg during the third inning of Tuesday's contest, and he was limping as he walked off the field alongside a trainer. An update on his status should be made available once the O's are able take a closer look at him. Prior to his removal, the 34-year-old righty allowed six earned runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out three batters in two-plus innings.