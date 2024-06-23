Westburg went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Astros.

Westburg opened the scoring in the second inning, but that was the extent of the Orioles' run production. The team had just four hits, and Westburg struck out in his other three at-bats. He's been solid lately, going 15-for-53 (.283) over his last 13 contests with nine extra-base hits in that span, though he's also struck out 15 times. The infielder has a .277/.331/.506 slash line with 12 homers, 44 RBI, 39 runs scored and six steals through 70 contests.