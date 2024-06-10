Profar went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Profar took Tommy Henry deep in the third inning for his second home run over his last three games. Since May 28, the switch hitter has racked up five multi-hit performances while slashing .349/.431/.605 with three homers, 11 RBI, six runs and a 6:9 BB:K in 50 plate appearances. The 31-year-old continues to be one of the toughest outs at the plate in all of baseball, as his .325 average currently ranks second in the league.