The Phillies selected Phillips' contract from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.

The 26-year-old will get his first taste of MLB action, joining the 40-man and 26-man roster after spending early portions of the 2024 season at Triple-A. He made 15 starts for Lehigh Valley, owning a 4.89 ERA with 78 strikeouts across 92.0 innings. However, he's expected to operate out of the bullpen with the Phillies. Yunior Marte was optioned to Triple-A and Luis Ortiz (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day IL in corresponding moves.