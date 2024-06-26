Ortiz (4-2) picked up the win in Wednesday's 6-1 victory over the Reds, allowing one run on four hits over six innings. He struck out seven without walking a batter.

The seven Ks tied the right-hander's career high, set back in Sept. 2022 in his third career MLB start. Ortiz was making his first start of 2024 after spending the first part of the season in a long relief role, and he generated an impressive 19 swinging strikes among his season-high 85 pitches. Martin Perez (groin) is expected to come off the IL this weekend, but Ortiz made a solid case to return to the rotation later in the campaign should a spot open up. Through 53 innings this year, he sports a 3.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 43:18 K:BB.