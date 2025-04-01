Ortiz (0-1) took the loss against the Padres on Monday, allowing seven runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out two batters over 4.2 innings.

The outing started well enough for Ortiz, as he retired the side in order on three groundouts in the first inning. However, the Padres exploded for four runs in the second frame, and they tacked on three more runs against him in the fifth. A lack of control was partly to blame for Ortiz's struggles, as he walked four batters, and three of those recipients came around to score. The right-hander struggled during the spring slate, and those issues carried over into at least his first outing of the regular season. Ortiz will try to right the ship the next time he takes the mound, which is tentatively slated to be this weekend against the Angels.