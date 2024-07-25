Perez (2-5) picked up the win in Wednesday's 5-0 victory over the Cardinals, allowing four hits and five walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out two.

The veteran lefty wasn't exactly sharp as he tossed only 51 of 91 pitches for strikes and set a new season high in walks, but Perez was able to avoid hard contact and keep the Cards off the board. It's his first win since April 4, and it was a much-needed bounceback effort after he got tagged for 11 runs in 8.1 innings over his prior two outings. Perez will take a 5.20 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 63:32 K:BB through 83 innings on the year into his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in Houston.