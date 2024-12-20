The Rangers signed Milner to a one-year deal Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Milner will head to Texas after spending the last four seasons with the Brewers, most recently producing a 4.73 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 64 strikeouts over 64.2 innings in 61 appearances with Milwaukee in 2024. The left-hander is just one season removed from a 2023 campaign in which he had an impressive 1.82 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with 59 punchouts over 64.1 innings in 73 appearances with the Brewers and he'll look to get back closer to that form in 2025 with the Rangers.