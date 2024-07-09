Langford went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, an additional run and a double against the Angels in Monday's 9-4 victory.

Langford finished off the scoring for Texas in the win with a two-run shot to left field in the seventh inning. The rookie has reached base in 10 straight games and is batting a scorching .432 (16-for-37) with two homers, four doubles, eight RBI and seven runs during that stretch. After a slow start to the campaign, Langford has lifted his season slash line to .273/.338/.414 with five homers, 39 RBI, 30 runs and seven steals over 275 plate appearances.