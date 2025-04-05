Langford went 0-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 5-2 win over Tampa Bay. He was also hit by a pitch.
Langford knocked in Texas' fourth run with a sacrifice fly and later stole his first base of the season after getting hit by a pitch. He recorded 19 steals (caught three times) during his rookie 2024 campaign.
