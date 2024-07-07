Langford went 4-for-5 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 13-2 win over the Rays.

This was Langford's second four-hit game over his last seven contests after he hit for the cycle last Sunday. The outfielder is 12-for-26 (.462) in that span, and he's also added a 4:6 BB:K. It's taken him some time, but it appears he's found some consistency at the plate midway through his rookie year. Langford is slashing .270/.337/.398 with four home runs, 37 RBI, 28 runs scored, 11 doubles, four triples and seven stolen bases over 66 contests.