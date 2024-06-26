Isaac has not played in a game for High-A Bowling Green since June 13 due to an undisclosed injury.

Adam Sanford of DRays Bay looked at the video from Isaac's last game and said Isaac appeared fine during his most recent plate appearance and played two innings more in the field before a defensive replacement took his place. Isaac has not been placed on the injured list. He may have been on the cusp of earning a promotion to Double-A, as he was slashing .397/.480/.730 with four home runs, seven doubles and five steals in his most recent 63 at-bats.