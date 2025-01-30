The Rays have extended Isaac an invitation to big-league camp during spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Isaac slashed .264/.370/.480 with 18 home runs and 15 stolen bases over 102 games between High-A Bowling Green and Double-A Montgomery in 2024. The 21-year-old isn't a real candidate to make the Rays' Opening Day roster, but they hope he'll be a staple in their lineup eventually. Fellow top prospects Carson Williams and Tre' Morgan are among the Rays' other spring training invitees.