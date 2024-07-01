Grene (5-4) allowed a run on four hits and two walks over 4.2 innings Sunday, striking out six and taking a loss against the Cardinals.

Greene kept St. Louis off the board until Alec Burleson knocked an RBI single in the fifth inning. While that was the only run charged against Greene, Cincinnati was shut out, leaving him with the tough-luck loss. While he needed 95 pitches to get through 4.2 frames, he managed to force 16 swinging strikes. Greene has failed to complete five innings in two straight outings and has just one quality start over his last six appearances. He'll carry a 3.70 ERA into his next start, which is lined up to be at home against Detroit.