Goodman is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.

From June 15 through June 25, Goodman made nine starts at either catcher or designated hitter over a 10-game stretch and slashed .310/.333/.862 with five home runs, 10 RBI and seven runs. Despite his recent success, Goodman's avenue to regular playing time at either spot now appears to be blocked with the returns Elias Diaz and Charlie Blackmon from the injured list over the weekend. Goodman will take a seat for the fourth time in five games, and his starting opportunities could be largely limited to left-handed pitching moving forward now that the Rockies have regained health.