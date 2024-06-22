Foley struck out one over 1.1 innings to earn the save in a 2-1 win over the White Sox on Friday.

Foley was summoned to protect a 2-1 lead with two outs in the eighth inning and induced a groundout from Andrew Vaughn. He hit Paul DeJong with a pitch in the ninth but ended the game with a double play to earn his 13th save of the season. Foley has not allowed an earned run in seven June appearances and is now 13-for-15 in save chances with a 2.67 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 22:9 K:BB over 27 innings in 2024.