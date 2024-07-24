Festa racked up seven strikeouts in 4.1 innings of relief in Wednesday's win against the Phillies, allowing one earned run on four hits and two walks. He did not factor into the decision.

Called up Wednesday morning to bolster the Twins' rotation with Chris Paddack (forearm) on the injured list, Festa worked as the bulk reliever behind opener Steven Okert. The 24-year-old Festa struggled mightily in his first major-league stint, surrendering 12 earned runs with just eight strikeouts in 10 innings. Wednesday's outing was a completely different story, however, as Festa allowed just one earned run and racked up a career-best seven strikeouts against a formidable Phillies lineup. The right-hander now owns an 8.16 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 15:3 K:BB across 14.1 major-league innings. It remains to be seen when he will pitch next, but Festa made a strong case for consistent work with Wednesday's performance.