The Twins will recall Festa from Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The Twins will use Steven Okert as an opener for Wednesday's series finale against the Phillies, and Festa is expected to work in bulk relief once Okert is removed from the game. Doing so will allow him to avoid facing Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner and Bryce Harper to begin the game, though Festa's 10.80 ERA in the majors doesn't exactly spark confidence in his ability to handle Philadelphia's high-scoring offense.