Festa will be called up from Triple-A St. Paul to make his major-league debut Thursday in Arizona, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports.

Festa is assuming the rotation spot vacated by Chris Paddack, who went on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right arm fatigue. With Paddack slated to miss at least two turns, Festa will have an opportunity to remain in the majors beyond Thursday's outing, although that could hinge on how his debut goes. Festa is among the minor-league leaders with 87 strikeouts this season and has also walked 24 while posting a 3.77 ERA over 59.2 innings.