Rodriguez recently underwent surgery to repair a ligament tear in his right thumb, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey indicated Wednesday it was a cleanup procedure that Rodriguez had and the expectation is the young outfielder will be ready for spring training. Rodriguez was limited to just 47 games in 2024 due to the nagging thumb issue. The 21-year-old ended the season at Triple-A St. Paul and is already on the 40-man roster, so he could push to debut in 2025.