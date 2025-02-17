Rodriguez's camp participation will be delayed a week or two after he sprained his left ankle last week, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Rodriguez appears to be fully recovered from the right thumb surgery he had last November, but now he has another injury to deal with. Durability has been, unfortunately, a constant concern for Rodriguez, who has yet to play 100 games in any pro season. The soon-to-be 22-year-old has been superb when on the field, having slashed .280/.459/.567 in 2024 even as he was playing through the thumb injury for much of the year.