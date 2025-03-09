Rodriguez took live batting practice Friday for the first time since suffering a sprained ankle in early February and could play in a game with the next week, MLB.com reports.

The 22-year-old outfielder also spent the offseason recovering from thumb surgery, so his return to live batting practice is a good sign. Durability has been, unfortunately, a constant concern for Rodriguez, who has yet to play 100 games in any pro season. The soon-to-be 22-year-old has been superb when on the field, having slashed .280/.459/.567 in 2024.